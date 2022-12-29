Kosciusko all state softball players Campbell Blaine and Anna Grace Whitehead are among the Clarion Ledger's 23 high school athletes to watch in 2023. The article had a mistake about both.

The article highlighted Blaine's contributions to the 2022 4A state title where she was MVP in the thee-game championship victory over Sumrall. “Blaine helped the Whippets to a state title with a .440 batting average, 48 hits, 31 RBIs, nine doubles and six triples in 37 games.”

Blaine, a senior, was incorrectly listed as a junior.

Concerning Whitehead, winning pitcher in all eight 2022 playoff victories, the article states “Whitehead has won back-to-back titles with Kosciusko and looks to deliver again. The all-state first team selection had a 23-2 record with a 1.51 ERA and 168 strikeouts along with a .388 batting average, 45 hits and 20 RBIs.”

Whitehead was not on the team for the 2021 championship, transferring to Kosciusko from Winston Academy for the 2022 season. She is a junior.

Two other softball players are on the list, Booneville senior Hallie Burns and and South Panola sophomore Nia Fondren.