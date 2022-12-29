Kosciusko girls basketball closed out 2022 on a strong note behind the scoring of D’naylah Williams with two victories during the McAdams Holiday Tournament. The Lady Whippets defeated Yazoo City 51-34 and McAdams 70-53.

With six wins in seven games, coach Cory Guyton is hoping the momentum carries into the new year with the beginning of Region 4-4A play. “We’re just trying to get a rhythm, some cohesion with different lineups. We’re trying some different things to see if we can be competitive in the district. It’s a tough district this year. It’s going to be a dogfight as usual.”

Williams had 22 points, six rebounds and two steals against Yazoo City, 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win over McAdams. She exhibited a strong inside and outside game against McAdams, sinking two 3-point shots while often driving to the hoop for baskets or to draw fouls. She made 10 free throws.

“We’re trying to get her to be a little more aggressive,” said coach Cory Guyton.

In the McAdams game, both teams started slowly on offense. The Lady Whippets managed only two points the first three minutes, but led 2-0.

Kosciusko trailed 5-2 and 7-5, but took command by scoring 19 straight points over the final four minutes of the first quarter and the first three minutes of the second quarter. The Lady Whippets led 65-25 after three quarters, but was outscored 12-6 in the final period played with a running clock.

Against Yazoo City, Jamiya Gray had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, Rozlyn Fuller seven points and two assists. In the McAdams game, Haley Olive scored 21 points, made five steals and passed for three assists and Gray had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Williams, Gray and Olive have been consistent scorers for the Lady Whippets, but Guyton said Fuller, Naja Mays and Kaniziya Floyd have provided strong support. Mays missed the tournament games because of illness, but has worked her way into the starting lineup.

Guyton enjoyed playing at McAdams. He is a graduate and former assistant coach of the school.

Boys

The Whippets were defeated by Velma Jackson 58-41 and McAdams 70-53.

“We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and making easy shots around the basket,” said coach Eleazarus Greenleaf. “We still have a problem making free throws.”

Kosciusko had a problem getting to the free throw line during the tournament. The Whippets took only 12 free throws in the two games, converting half.

The McAdams game was tied 2-2 and 4-4 before the Bulldogs pulled away for a 19-8 lead after one quarter, and the margin was double digits the rest of the way.

Kameron Vaughns had 12 points and three rebounds against Velma Jackson, Jaybre Pierce five points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. In the McAdams game, Pierce scored 14 points and had five rebounds and four steals, Vaughns 10 points, four rebounds and three steals, Andrew Mancell eight points, nine rebounds and two steals, Cory Guyton Jr. nine points and three assists and Kantavious Brown eight points and two blocks.

With time off, the Whippets have worked on defense and handling pressure. “I feel like from here on out every team is going to pressure us because our guards are so young. We’re playing three freshmen guards,” Greenleaf said.

The Whippets and Lady Whippets began 4-4A play Tuesday against Choctaw Central, the defending 4A state girls champion, and have home region games with Louisville Friday.