Work is currently being done at the South Huntington Street entrance of the city cemetery.

The South Huntington project will add a walking and biking path to South Huntington Street to improve its appearance and accessibility. Funding for the South Huntington project came from the Federal Highway Administration Grant and the Mississippi Department of Transportation at no cost to the city.

Second payments to the contractor and engineer working on the South Huntington project were approved at the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen’s recent meeting.

Other topics covered at the Dec. 20 meeting were:

• Accepting resignation from Jimmy Mayhew on the licensing board.

• Appointing Corvan Greer Jr. to the licensing board.

• Approving travel for Howard Sharkey to go to Pearl for Mosquito Training.