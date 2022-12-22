The Attala County Community Choir Praise Team held a program at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center. The Dec. 17 event included gospel and Christmas music and the theme was “A Time for Giving.” Solos were performed by choir members Iris Carr, Latonya Smith Gladney, Diner Jones, and Calyn Sharp. Choir member Jamiya Sharp performed a praise dance. The Crestview Family Singers and the Wilson Singers also performed.

Choir Director Lisa Riley decided that they should involve residents of personal care homes who might enjoy the event. “What made this special was that something spoke to me and said not to just do it for the community, but to include the nursing home, and make it about them, too. I knew it was the man above,” said Riley. “Some of those people out there probably rarely get visitors. I made my phone calls to the groups and asked could they bring them.”

In addition to inviting the residents, Riley put together gift bags for them. The residents who could not attend had gift bags delivered to them. “I have bags going to the group home, the VA, some to the nursing home,” said Riley. Sponsors for the event and gift bags included Wal-Mart, Franks Chevrolet, Costa Mexican Restaurant, The Sip, Bel Piatto Italian Restaurant, Kangaroo Crossing, Cain Recyclers, 24 Hour Door Service, Scarborough Building Supply, Culpepper Funeral Home, Myricks Funeral Home, and individuals. “Many individuals helped make this program possible and less stressful,” said Riley. Members of Kosciusko’s Beta Club volunteered at the event.

The Attala County Community Choir is open for anyone to join. For more information on participation, contact Lisa Riley at: (662) 582-0768.