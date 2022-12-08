Ethel now has two new businesses on Main Street that offer loaded teas. They are Ethel Nutrition, owned by Jessica Shields, and Farmhouse Nutrition LLC, owned by Jessica Mitchell.

Mitchell explained that a loaded tea includes herbal tea and your choice of added flavors and supplements. You can choose to add protein, collagen or an energy blend to your tea.

“There are plenty of options,” said Mitchell. “You get to pick out what you want.”

One of Mitchell’s favorite parts of her job is combining different flavors to create new drinks. She currently offers 38 drink combinations. Seeing customers try their drink and enjoy the flavor is one of the most rewarding parts of her job. Her own favorite is a combination of melon, pineapple, orange, and strawberry, which she named the Farmhouse Special.

She enjoys naming each drink and pulls inspiration from the drink flavors, the seasons, and popular television shows.

Mitchell opened her shop on Oct. 15. After deciding in the summer that she wanted to open her own business rather than returning to college. Business ownership was a long-time dream of hers and she has found it to be rewarding.

“I get to see the customers’ reactions whenever they taste their drinks, and it’s very rewarding knowing that it’s good. Everybody comes in here with a smile on their face. I get to see and meet a lot of people,” said Mitchell.

She hopes to eventually serve food in addition to loaded teas. Customers would have the option to place their orders for pick-up or dine in an outside eating area.

“I’d like to thank the costumers for their support, and my family for helping me accomplish this,” said Mitchell. “And Colt Trehern and Marcus Graves for taking the time out of their daily lives to come up here and work to make the inside of the building happen.”