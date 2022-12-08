“I may be begging the competition for a job,” said Whit Williams, standing in his smoke-covered storefront, shattered glass from the front door crunching underfoot and covering the sidewalk. The store was darkened from a settled layer of smoke and the smell permeated the air. Williams is the owner of Whit’s Kwik Foods, a Kosciusko gas station and convenience store that offers cooked meals.

A fire damaged Whit’s Kwik Foods during the early morning of Dec. 9.

The Kosciusko Fire Department received a call about the fire at 2:56 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:58 a.m.

Firefighters found the building with smoke and fire showing from the roof and on its west side.

They found the door locked and broke the glass from it to gain entry. The fire was mostly contained in the kitchen but did reach the attic.

Smoke damaged the building throughout.

Firefighters contained the fire at 3:08 a.m. No one was in the building at the time the firefighters reached it.

Williams is uncertain when he will be able to reopen his store, which is located on Mississippi 12 West in Kosciusko.