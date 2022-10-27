﻿1. Those who can be taught.

“Go…make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, TEACHING them to observe ALL that I commanded you …” (Mt. 28:19, 20, emphasis mine, LF).

2. Those who can believe.

“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation. He who has BELIEVED and has been baptized shall be saved, but he who has disbelieved shall be condemned” (Mk. 16:15, 16, emphasis mine, LF)

3. Those who can repent.

“… REPENT, and let each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins..” (Acts 2:38, emphasis mine, LF).

4. Those who can confess.

“Everyone therefore who shall CONFESS Me before men, I will also confess him before My Father who is in heaven” (Mt. 10:32, also read Acts 8:35-40, Roms. 10:9, 10, emphasis mine, LF).

5. Those who can obey.

“But thanks be to God that though you were slaves to sin, you became OBEDIENT from the heart to that form of teaching to which you were committed” (Roms. 6:17, emphasis mine, LF).

Have you obeyed the gospel of Jesus Christ?

If not, I urge you to study and come to an understanding of what is taught in God’s word.

If you have questions, give me a call — 601-562-4226 — and I will do my best to provide a Bible answer.

— Les Ferguson Sr., S. Huntington Church of Christ