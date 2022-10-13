﻿Psalm 23 is a forever favorite of most every Bible believing person in our world. Years ago when we lived in Vicksburg, Mississippi, I had a friend from church who liked me to come by his house about every other day and drink coffee with him. He was an older brother who kind of took me under his wing. Everybody referred to him as Brother Ed. Our range of discussions during those coffee drinking sessions was anything and everything that Brother Ed wanted to talk about. It was very enjoyable time. When I would get ready to leave, I would say to him, “I have to go work on a sermon for Sunday.” He never failed to reply, “Aw preacher, just read the 23rd Psalm.” He said it so much that I decided one day to go take a fresh look at the 23 Psalm. Following is some of what I found:

1. The Good Shepherd meets our needs.

“The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.”

2. The Good Shepherd gives us rest.

“He makes me to lie down in green pastures.”

3. The Good Shepherd refreshes us.

“He leads me beside quiet waters.”

4. The Good Shepherd provides restoration.

“He restores my soul.”

5. The Good Shepherd provides guidance.

“He guides me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.”

6. The Good Shepherd provides assurance.

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil for Thou art with me.”

7. The Good Shepherd comforts us.

“Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me.”

8. The Good Shepherd blesses us.

“Thou dost prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; Thou has anointed my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and loving kindness will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Psalm 23, a psalm of David. He boldly proclaimed, “The Lord is my shepherd!” Is He mine? What about you?

— Les Ferguson Sr., S. Huntington Church of Christ