The Kosciusko JV football team had a dramatic victory over Choctaw County in the first game of the season. With the score tied 6-6, Martavion Miller intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown with 10 seconds left for a 12-6 win.

The game was played with two 20-minute halves. After Choctaw County took a 6-0 lead following a turnover, Kosciusko tied it before halftime on a long pass from Ryan Tillman to Keith Lay.

“It was the first time they got to play football against another this season,” said coach Jon Cates. “We were glad to see them get out there to compete and compete well.”

Next game is Monday at Philadelphia.