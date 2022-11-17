For the first time in 34 years, the Central Holmes Trojans will be playing for a state championship.

The Trojans got a PAT from first-year player Dan Lindsay in overtime to take a 33-32 win over defending champion Greenville Christian to advance to the Class 3A championship game.

Central Holmes improves to 7-6 on the season and will face division foe Canton Academy on Friday at 3 p.m. at Jackson Academy in the 3A title game.

Coach Mitch Womack was almost at a loss for words when trying to describe his thoughts on his team’s efforts against the defending champions.

“It was cold, wet and rainy, and our kids played hard, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Womack said. “It was a back-and-forth game, and we were able to get a few more extra points than they did. We had another great night running the football. We gave up some big plays and some points, but when it counted, we stopped them on their two-point conversions and that was the difference. It was an absolute joy watching them play.”

Womack said he even had trouble putting into words what the win meant to him and the team.

“It means everything to us,” Womack said. “It’s been 34 years since they have had an opportunity to do this. Our kids understand what’s at stake and know you don’t get this opportunity very often. The kids are ecstatic, and the fans are as well. It was so awesome to watch the kids and fans on Friday night after Dan (Lindsay) made the kick to win the game. I just stood back and watched them celebrate. To see what it meant to the school and the families was huge.”

Greenville Christian got the ball to start the game and scored on the first play from scrimmage, going 80 yards for a touchdown. The try for two was good and the Saints led 6-0.

After recovering an onside kick, the Trojans went 50 yards in four plays as Lamarion Buchanan scored on a 3-yard run. Dan Lindsay hit the PAT, and the Trojans took a 7-6 lead.

But Greenville Christian answered right back as they went 63 yards in five plays and scored on a 3-yard run to retake the lead at 12-7, a score that lasted for the remainder of the first quarter.

The Central Holmes defense helped set up the next score. After Buchanan intercepted a pass, the junior running back scored on a 1-yard run to finish off the seven-play drive. Lindsay’s PAT failed and Central Holmes led 13-12.

The Saints answered back as they went 55 yards in seven plays and scored on a 15-yard run. The try for two was good, and Greenville led 20-13 at the half.

After swapping punts to open the second half, Central Holmes tied the game as they went 42 yards in seven plays. John Ward capped off the drive with a 9-yard drive. Lindsay’s PAT was good to tie the game at 20-20.

That score held until midway through the fourth quarter when the Trojans went 95 yards in seven plays and scored on a 45-yard run by Buchanan with 5:30 left in the game. The PAT failed and the Trojans took a 26-20 lead.

Greenville Christian got a good return to the Central Holmes 20 and scored four plays later. The try for two failed to tie the game at 26-26.

Central Holmes punted on its next possession and held off a late scoring attempt by the Saints to send the game into overtime.

Greenville Christian got the ball to start the overtime period and scored on a 3-yard run. Josh Robinson tackled the Greenville quarterback on the try for two and the Saints led 32-26.

Ward scored on Central Holmes’ first play of overtime, and Lindsay hit the PAT to give the Trojans the win and set off a wild celebration.

“The conversions were the difference in the game,” Womack said. “It was one of those things where I felt like if we could hold them on their two-point attempts, we had the ability to kick the football. Dan had missed two extra points, and he was nervous. But he’s a senior, and he answered the challenge and kicked it through.”

The Trojans had 298 yards of total offense, all on the ground. Ward led the rushing attack with 166 yards on 23 carries while Buchanan had 134 yards on 26 carries with three TDs.

On defense, Mike Jones led the Trojans with nine tackles while Gibson Parrish had eight tackles and a sack. Aiden Adcock and Ashton Tate each had eight tackles apiece while Ward had seven tackles. Eli Carr had six tackles and a sack while Carson Burrell had six tackles. Josh Robinson had five tackles while Hudson Haffey had four tackles. Bryan Gallagher had three tackles while Cayton Edwards, Bryce Hester and Logan Engle had two tackles apiece.

This week’s game

The Trojans now head to Jackson Academy for the Class 3A championship game against Canton Academy. The game is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

The Panthers are 11-1 on the season with their lone loss coming to Tri-County Academy (48-28). The Panthers beat Central Holmes 48-27 earlier this season.

“I don’t think you can really gage what happened in the first game,” Womack said. “We have to play our style of ball. We have to play hard-nosed defense and have to be us. We have to continue to do what we do and play with determination and do what we have done all year long. I think it’s going to be a great matchup. I think both teams are playing with confidence, and it will be a great matchup. I’m sure Canton will have a great game plan, and we have to be ready to go. It’s going to be a fun night.”