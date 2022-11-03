Lula Thompson has been elected Attala County circuit clerk.

In a close race, Thompson won by 62 votes. She had 2,620 votes, and her opponent, Tim Pinkard, had 2,558.

Attala County election officials worked into early morning Wednesday counting absentee and affidavit ballots.

The circuit clerk race was a special election. Thompson, who currently holds the position, was appointed to serve as circuit clerk September 2021 after the death of Wanda Fancher. Thompson had served as deputy circuit clerk for more than 20 years. Thompson will serve the rest of Fancher’s term until the regular election for the position is held in November 2023.

In the District 5 Place 2 Circuit Court judge race, Kosciusko lawyer Doug Crosby led in Attala County with 2,541 votes. Following Crosby were Doug Evans with 990, Alan D. “Devo” Lancaster with 673, Kasey Burney Young with 440 and Zachary Madison with 318. Throughout District 5, however, Lancaster currently led with 34% of the vote and Doug Evans with 26.9%. Kasey Burney Young and Doug Crosby follow with 17% and 14.6% respectively. Zachary A. Madison currently has 7.5% of the vote.

In the race for Attala County School Board District 2 seat, Cody Whittington was elected with 332 votes. Frankie Blackmon had 178.

Jefferey Perteet was unopposed for the Attala County School Board District 1 seat after the late September death of the incumbent, Wilson Jackson.

In the 2nd Congressional District U.S. House of Representatives race, Brian Flowers had 3,176 votes and Bennie Thompson has 1,990 in Attala County. Overall in the 2nd District, Thompson led Flowers with 51.2% of the vote.