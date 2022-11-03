All 20 Attala County precincts are now reporting election results. More than 500 absentee and affidavit ballots are currently being counted. The count is going slow with a majority of the votes to still be counted. The absentee and affidavit votes will most likely decide the special election race for Attala County circuit clerk. Tim Pinkard has 2,386 votes and Lula Thompson has 2,257.

In the District 5 Place 2 Circuit Court judge race, Kosciusko lawyer Doug Crosby led in Attala County with 2,304 votes. Following Crosby were Doug Evans with 893, Alan D. “Devo” Lancaster with 602, Kasey Young with 416 and Zachary Madison with 277. Throughout District 5, however, Lancaster currently leads with 33% of the vote and Doug Evans with 25.9%. Kasey Burney Young and Doug Crosby follow with 16.9% and 16.1% respectively. Zachary A. Madison currently has 8.2% of the vote.

In the race for Attala County School Board District 2 seat, Cody Whittington leads with 302 votes, and Frankie Blackmon has 155.

Jefferey Perteet was unopposed for the Attala County School Board District 1 seat after the late September death of the incumbent, Wilson Jackson.

In the 2nd Congressional District U.S. House of Representatives race, Brian Flowers has 2,937 votes and Bennie Thompson has 1,731 in Attala County. Overall in the 2nd District, Thompson leads Flowers with 51.2% of the vote.

