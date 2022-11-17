﻿Lula Thompson will continue to serve as Attala County’s circuit clerk.

She was elected last week after winning by 62 votes.

“I want to thank the voters of Attala County,” said Thompson.

Thompson had 2,620 votes, and her opponent, Tim Pinkard, a longtime member of the Attala County Board of Supervisors, had 2,558.

The circuit clerk race was a special election. Thompson was appointed to serve as circuit clerk in September 2021 after the death of Wanda Fancher. Thompson had served as deputy circuit clerk for more than 20 years. She will now serve the rest of Fancher’s term until the regular election for the position is held in November 2023.

Thompson said the election day went by without a hitch.

“The election was smooth,” she said. “I want to thank the poll workers for their participation, the Election Commission and my staff for their hard work in making this election run as smoothly as it did.”

A runoff will be held on Nov. 29 in the in the District 5 Place 2 Circuit Court judge race. Alan D. “Devo” Lancaster and Doug Evans were the top two districtwide to receive the most votes. The runoff is being held because neither candidate garnered 50% of the vote. In Attala County, however, Kosciusko lawyer Doug Crosby led with 2,541 votes. Following Crosby were Evans with 990, Lancaster with 673, Kasey Burney Young with 440 and Zachary Madison with 318. Throughout District 5, Lancaster led with 34% of the vote and Evans with 26.9%. Young and Crosby followed with 17% and 14.6% respectively. Madison had 7.5% of the vote.

The District 5 includes Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Montgomery, Grenada, Webster and Winston counties. The winner will succeed Judge George Mitchell, who died in April.

Lancaster of Grenada has been a licensed attorney in Mississippi for 44 years. He serves as a municipal judge in Winona and previously in Grenada. He is a partner in the Lancaster Taylor Law Firm in Winona. He has served as attorney for the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and Montgomery County Economic Development for more than 30 years.

Evans began his career as a deputy sheriff and then as a police officer in Grenada. After graduating from law school, he served as an assistant district attorney. Then he opened a private law practice in Grenada. He was elected to the position of justice court judge in Grenada County, where he served until being elected district attorney for the Fifth District Circuit Court.

In the race for Attala County School Board District 2 seat, Cody Whittington was elected with 332 votes. Frankie Blackmon had 178. Jefferey Perteet was unopposed for the Attala County School Board District 1 seat after the late September death of the incumbent, Wilson Jackson.

In the 2nd Congressional District U.S. House of Representatives race, Brian Flowers had 3,176 votes and Bennie Thompson has 1,990 in Attala County. Overall in the 2nd District, Thompson led Flowers with 59.3% of the vote.

The Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open this Saturday and next Saturday.