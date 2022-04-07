The Kosciusko tennis season came to an end Monday with a 5-2 loss to Corinth in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.

Kosciusko's points came at Number 1 girls’ doubles, Olivia Cockroft and Emmalee Myers, and Number 2 boys doubles, Jorge Orduna and Alexis Hernandez.

Kosciusko qualified for the playoffs as runner-up in Region 4-4A. Corinth was the winner of 1-4A.

In 4-4A matches last week, Kosciusko defeated Leake Central 5-2 and lost to West Lauderdale 6-1. The West Lauderdale match decided first place in the region. Daniel Van provided the Whippets' point in boys’ singles.

“It was a pretty good season overall,” said coach Caleb Sanders. “We played well at times when we needed to. But we couldn't pull out the ones we needed to pull out.”

There are five seniors on the team. “We're going to be really young. It's a lot of talent we are losing,” Sanders said looking forward to next year. “We're going to have to do a lot of building in the offseason to get back to where we are.”

One of the underclassmen is Van, a freshman.

The 4-4A individual tournament was Wednesday in Meridian. The winner and runner-up in each of the seven categories – boys and girls singles, boys and girls doubles 1 and 2 and mixed doubles – qualify for the state tournament April 25-28 in Oxford.