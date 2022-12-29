Students were recognized for their achievements during the recent Kosciusko School Board meeting.

Angel Chennault, English teacher at Kosciusko High School, distributed awards to 12 students for their poetry submitted to the My Town Mississippi Poetry Project.

“The My Town Mississippi Poetry Project is a state-wide poetry initiative. Kindergarten through 12th grade students across Mississippi were invited to participate. During the fall, students were asked to write a list poem about their town. A list poem is exactly what it sounds like; a list of vivid details about where we live,” said Chennault. “Three winners from grades nine through 12 were selected and those poems have been sent to the state-wide competition. All school-wide winners will be invited to attend the Mississippi Young Writers Poetry Festival held in April at Mississippi State University and they will have the winning poems published in the festival anthology.”

Students awarded for their poetry were Kristian Thrash, A'nijah Lewis, GracieKate Burrell, Cera Harrison, Alex Hernandez, Avery Jones, Lorelai Bell, Taylor Rutherford, Breelan Carter, Thomas Sims, Konnor Denley, and Jessie Pankey. KHS junior Laura Wood was added to the 30-plus club for scoring a 30 on the ACT.

Kosciusko School District Superintendent Zachary Bost reminded everyone that “joy” is the whippet word of the month. Each month cards are hung in local business windows that feature a positive word. “That’s our role with partnering with the local community. As you go in and out of restaurants, the businesses and whatnot, be on the lookout for that,” said Bost.