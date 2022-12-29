“It’s a nice little town, ” says Tony Davila, a traveling fireworks salesperson from Chicago who is currently stationed in Kosciusko along Veterans Memorial Drive.

He said his favorite thing about Kosciusko has been the people.

“This is my first time here, but everyone is nice. Somebody said that if I’m here on Christmas, which I will be, they’ll bring me a plate. So that’s really nice,” Davila said of the people in Kosciusko. “Everybody here is super friendly. Sometimes back in Chicago, especially with fireworks, people try to get one over on you. But everybody here is super laid back and relaxed and I appreciate that.”

Davila has sold fireworks for five years and was introduced to the business by a friend’s aunt and uncle. Most of his sales are done in Illinois. His favorite part of the business is getting to operate a business himself. “Getting to work how I want to work, the freedom honestly is really nice.”

He said that two of the most popular firework types are bottle rockets and Roman candles. His personal favorite is canister shells.

“I like the noise that it makes, and the design,” said Davila.

Fireworks may be ignited, discharged, and shot in Kosciusko between the hours of 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Fireworks may be discharged between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. until Jan. 2. Discharging fireworks is prohibited inside a city park, including Jason Niles, Hugh Ellard, Aponaug, and Northside Park.