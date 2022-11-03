The Winona Christian Lady Stars got off to an impressive start to the season last week at the Indianola Tournament.

The Lady Stars opened the season with a 52-20 win over Lee Academy on Tuesday and then beat Lee, Ark., 50-33 on Thursday.

Winona is scheduled to host Columbus Christian on Tuesday and then Lee, Ark., on Thursday. On Monday, Nov. 7, Winona will play at Tri-County and then host Marshall on Tuesday. On Thursday, Nov. 10, they will travel to Grenada and play at Kirk.

Winona Christian girls 52, Lee 20

The Lady Stars used a strong second half to pull away and hammer the Lady Colts on Tuesday at Indianola.

Winona jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first period and each team scored eight in the second as Winona took a 25-16 lead into the half. But the Lady Stars got things going in the second half as they outscored Lee 16-2 in the third and 10-3 in the fourth.

Bella Roberts got off to a solid start on the season with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Olivia Brooks had 15 points and five rebounds while Sara Beth Rawles had four points, six rebounds and three assists. Lennie Kate Wood also chipped in five points for WCS.

Winona Christian 50, Lee, Ark., 33

The Lady Stars jumped started fast and cruised to a 17-point win on Thursday.

Winona outscored lee 20-8 in the first and 8-2 in the second and led 28-10 at the half. The Lady Stars continued to extend the lead in the third as they outscored Lee 16-4 to take a commanding 44-14 lead going to the fourth. Lee took the fourth period 19-6 for the final margin.

Bella Roberts led Winona with 26 points, 15 rebounds and four steals. Olivia Brooks had 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five steals while Autum Lishman had seven points, four rebounds and three steaks. Sara Beth Rawles had four points, 12 rebounds and two assists.