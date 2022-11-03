﻿I distinctly remember my first grocery shopping excursion after Steve and I got married. After we got home from our honeymoon, we lived in the family pool house for the summer before returning to State for Steve’s final semester of school.

I had planned our weekly meals, made out my shopping list, and headed to the grocery store. On my return, I was putting up my groceries and opened the freezer door. There it was, a freezer bag of some creature with little black eyes, just staring at me! I screamed, ran to the radio, called Steve and told him he needed to come in immediately.

On his arrival, I asked him to please remove whatever was staring at me from the freezer. He laughed and told me they were some squirrels for making squirrel stew. (By the way, that was NOT on my weekly meal plan.)

I would not be needing them, and they should find another home.

My father-in-law, Henry Forrest, laughed at me for the rest of his life about those squirrels.

Every year there is a big gathering at our farm for local friends and guests from Louisiana and Jackson, where squirrel stew is served. I have been invited every year, but have always had something else to do or somewhere else to be. Henry Forrest would always tell me that he could bring in a bowl for me, and I could have it the next day. It seems that squirrel stew is actually better the next day. Once again, I declined. I also found out from my father-in-law that if you are really lucky, you might get a bowl with a squirrel head in it. He always lucked out because he was the host. That really didn’t make the delicacy any more appealing to me at all.

Recently the annual squirrel stew was held at the farm. I didn’t make this one either. My sister-in-law and I decided to host a girl’s night for some of our friends. Our guest of honor was not only celebrating her birthday, but she is a dear sweet friend who has gotten a clean bill of health after her year-long battle with cancer. What a reason to celebrate! And no, we did not serve squirrel stew.

I have found out that every year since Henry Forrest passed away, a bowl of stew has been placed at the head of the table, in front of any empty chair tilted toward the table, where he would have sat. That spoke volumes to me, not so much about the food, but about friends and what they mean to each other. And, yes, it had a head in it.

This Saturday evening was truly a night about friendship. Don’t worry, there are no squirrel recipes today. Just some I have revisited. I hope you will give them a try. Thanks for reading.

PICKLED BLACK-EYED PEAS

1½ cups sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup oil

1¾ cups apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon dry mustard

1 large onion, diced

1 large green bell pepper, diced

1 small red bell pepper, diced

2 (15-ounce) cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

2 (15-ounce) cans crowder peas, rinsed and drained

2 (15-ounce) cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained

In a large bowl, combine sugar, salt, black pepper, oil, vinegar and mustard; stir well. Add onion and bell pepper, and mix marinade well. Carefully rinse peas and beans under running water; drain well. Add to marinade, and stir gently several times before covering and refrigerating. Prepare 24 hours in advance for optimum flavor. Can keep for in refrigerator for a week; serve with Scoops-style chips.

ACCIDENTAL ARTICHOKE CHICKEN

1 (14-ounce) can artichokes, well drained

2 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ teaspoon seasoned salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

4-6 boneless chicken breasts

Place artichoke hearts on cutting board and cut into small pieces. Place artichokes, cream cheese, mayonnaise, salt and garlic powder in a mixing bowl, and mix until well blended. Place chicken in a buttered 9-by-1- inch baking dish. Spoon all sauce over the chicken. Cover tightly with foil, and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Serve chicken over rice covered with sauce.

MAGNOLIA MACAROON PIE

1 stick butter

1½ cups sugar

¼ cup flour

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup water

2 eggs, beaten

1 1/3 cups flaked coconut

1 unbaked pie crust

Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat; stir in sugar, flour, salt and water, and combine well. Add eggs and coconut, mixing thoroughly. Pour mixture into pie shell that has been pricked with a fork. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes.