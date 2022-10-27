﻿Halloween is just around the corner. I ran across a few interesting Halloween facts.

— Orange and black are Halloween colors because orange is associated with the fall harvest and black is associated with death and darkness.

— There are no words that rhyme with orange.

— Samhainophobia is an intense fear of Halloween.

— Halloween is the second most commercially successful holiday with Christmas being the first. People spend as much as over $2.5 billion during Halloween on candies, costumes, decorations and parties. Candy alone is $2 billion.

— Even though pumpkins come in white, blue and green, orange is the favorite color for pumpkins.

— Growing pumpkins is a big-time hobby. Top prize money for the biggest giant pumpkin is as much as $25,000 at fall festivals.

While these are interesting fun facts about Halloween, the real fun is a Halloween riddle! Try these on your friends and family for a little Halloween fun.

— What do you call a witch who lives at the beach? A sandwich.

— Where does a ghost go on Saturday night? Anywhere he can boogie.

— Why did the game warden arrest the ghost? He didn’t have a haunting license.

— Where does Count Dracula usually eat his lunch? At the casketeria.

— Where did the goblin throw the football? Over the ghoul line.

— What tops off a ghost’s ice cream sundae? A whipped scream.

— What is a vampire’s favorite holiday? Fangsgiving.

— Where do most werewolves live? In Howllywood, California.

— What happens when two vampire meet? It is love at first bite.

— Where do most goblins live? In North and South Scarolina.

— What do witches use in their hair? Scare-spray.

— What do you get when you cross a black cat with a lemon? A sour puss.

— What do you get when you cross a pumpkin with a squash? A squashed pumpkin pie.

— What is a witches favorite subject in school? Spelling.

I will end on that note. If you are having a Halloween celebration or helping with a party, I hope you can use today’s recipes. Thanks for reading.

BLOOD AND GUTS CHEESE SPREAD

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

½ cup butter, softened

1 (3½-ounce) jar prepared pesto

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

Line a 3-cup bowl with plastic wrap; set aside. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth.

In another bowl, combine pesto and Parmesan cheese.

Layer half the cream cheese mixture, pesto mixture and sun dried tomatoes in prepared bowl. Repeat layers.

Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve with crackers or chips.

APPLE BRICKLE DIP

1 ( 8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 package (10-ounce) English toffee bits

3 medium tart apples, cut into chunks

In a bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Fold in brickle chips. Serve with apples.

SCARED SILLY SNACK MIX

2 (24-ounce) bags autumn mix candy

2 (1-pound) bags Reese’s Pieces

2 (1-pound) bags candied orange slices

1 (16-ounce) box Cheese Nips

1 (12-ounce) box malted milk balls

4 cups chocolate covered pretzels

4 cups white chocolate covered pretzels

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Toss gently to mix. Stir in an airtight container.