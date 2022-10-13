﻿I recently read an article about the top 30 favorite Halloween candies. The last 10 were all chocolate, with which I thoroughly agree. I’m not so sure about the exact order of candy bars, but all my favorites were in the running.

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2. Twix

3. Snickers

4. Kit Kat

5. Butterfinger

6. 100 Grand

7. Mr. Goodbar

8. Nestle Crunch

9. M & M’s

10. Hershey Bar

If you have a few candy bars left over, today I have quite a few recipes for using candy bars. I hope you will give them a try.

BUTTERFINGER FUDGE COOKIE BARS

2 (16-ounce) package refrigerated cookie dough, room temperature

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon butter, melted and divided

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 (8-ounce) package Butterfinger baking bits, divided (or 4 to 5 candy bars, crushed)

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup peanut butter baking chips

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees; spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with Pam. In a bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, ½ cup melted butter and ½ cup Butterfinger bits; press into the bottom of the pan. In a saucepan, combine condensed milk, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips and 1 tablespoon butter. Cook until chips have melted and the mixture is smooth. Remove from heat and add vanilla extract. Pour over graham cracker crust. Break up cookie dough, and crumble over the last layer. Sprinkle the rest of the Butterfinger bits. Bake for 25-35 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool completely, and refrigerate for 30 minutes before cutting into squares.

SOFT AND CHEWY SNICKERS COOKIES

1½ sticks butter, softened

¾ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups plain flour

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 heaping cup Snickers, diced small and loosely pile in a measuring cup

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Combine butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla until well-creamed and fluffy. Add flour, cornstarch, baking soda, salt and mix until combined. Add Snickers, chocolate chips, and fold in by hand. Line cookie sheets with parchment, and scoop mounds of dough onto them; pressing lightly to slightly flatten. Cover with plastic wrap for at least 2 hours. Bake for 8-9 minutes or until edges are brown and middle begins to set. Allow cookies to cool 15 minutes on cookie sheets before transferring to wire racks to cool.

LEFTOVER HALLOWEEN CANDY COOKIES

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 cup light brown sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups plain flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons hot water

2½ cups chopped Halloween chocolate candies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees; line cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Chop 2 ½ cups Halloween candies – M & M’s, Snickers, Reeses Peanut Butter cups, Rolos, Butterfinger, all work well. Cream the softened butter and sugars until creamy and smooth. Add the vanilla, eggs, and salt; mix well. Dissolve the baking soda in the hot water and add to mixture, slowly add the flour and mix well. Fold in the chopped candies and drop onto prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 10 minutes and let cool on a cooling rack.