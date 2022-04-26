Spring football practice has begun for Attala County's three high schools. McAdams began last week under new coach Roy Rigsby. Kosciusko and Ethel started Monday.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association allows up to 15 practice sessions.

Kosciusko will practice afternoons for three weeks, Monday through Thursday, culminating with a May 12 spring game with Baldwyn at East Webster.

Ethel will practice Monday through Friday, with a game May 13 at J.Z. George.

Rigsby said a decision has not been made concerning the possibility of a spring game for McAdams.

“Spring is so much about fundamentals, being able to tackle and block,” said Kosciusko coach Casey Orr. “Just to make sure you can do the basic things the right way.”

Some players will be missing, at least at the start of practice, with the Kosciusko baseball team in the 4A playoffs, and that's fine with Orr. “We're not wishing them back any time soon.”

Ethel has some holes to fill due to graduation. “We have a couple of new guys,” said coach Adam Smith. “We are going to try to work them into the mix, teach them the schemes on both sides of the ball, and get them acclimated to what we do and how we operate.”

Whether McAdams schedules a spring game depends on how well the evaluation process goes this week. “Our main objective is to install and evaluate to see what we have,” Rigsby said. “The guys are working hard. They are picking up the system and picking up the schemes well.”