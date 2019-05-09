Bulldogs fall just short against West Lowndes, 12-8

By LAURENCE HILLIARD,
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 2:06pm

McAdams came up empty on two fourth quarter scoring opportunities, resulting in a 12-8 loss to West Lowndes last Friday night.

 
 
---
