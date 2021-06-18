Ethel

Ethel closed out spring football practice with a scrimmage against J.Z. George that saw the teams alternate possessions from the 40, 20 and 10 yard lines. Each team reached the end zone five times.

“It was very controlled,” said Ethel coach Adam Smith. “I was pleased with the results. They had two turnovers and we didn't have any. So, if it had been a real game, we probably could have created a gap.”

Anton Clark and Damion Hunt each scored two touchdowns and Noah Hill one, all on the ground out of the Tigers' Notre Dame Box offense. All three will be seniors in the fall.

Clark and Hunt are Tiger veterans, but Hill is new to the team. “He has been a basketball player who just decided to come out for football this year,” Smith said.

As a wingback on offense and a corner on defense, Hill has shown promise.

The defensive effort was led by tackle Talon Beauchamp.

“We have to get a little better on containing the edge,” Smith said. “We had Cyrus Rone out there last year and we didn't have to worry about it.”

Bobo Hubbert has moved to the outside linebacker position that was manned by Rone during his senior season.

There was also a junior varsity scrimmage resulting in four Ethel touchdowns, two each by Matthew Arnold and Cameron Farmer. “If you count varsity and JV, we scored nine times,” Smith said.

Arnold played for both the varsity and junior varsity as a wingback and receiver and played extremely well according to Smith.

Ethel will begin summer workouts June 7.

McAdams

McAdams spring football under new head coach Roy Rigsby did not include a spring game.

“We just did a lot of evaluations and installing,” he said. “I love the way they picked up the system. We got further than we expected as far as installing is concerned.”

Offensively, McAdams will use a lot of misdirection. “I can't say it will be the Wing-T, but it will have Wing-T principles.”

The Bulldogs will use an aggressive 3-4 defense.

Two players who impressed are Ty Williams at fullback and receiver and Jamar Teague at quarterback and safety. Rigsby said Teague's experience on offense helps him recognize plays on defense.

Summer practice will include 7 on 7 competition with other teams.

Rigsby comes to McAdams after two years as head coach at Noxapater.

Kosciusko

Kosciusko closed out spring football practice with a 26-18 victory over Baldwyn in a game at East Webster.

“I thought the game went pretty well,” said coach Casey Orr. “We saw some very good things from our guys, and we also saw some areas where we need to get better.”

Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

As far as spring games go, he said improvement shown is more important than the score.

The Whippets have only three returning starters on offense. “So, it's going to be a process there getting the growth you need to be able to compete by the time you get to district play,” Orr said.

He was pleased with the play of running backs Thomas Olive and Marquise Fondren. Neither has running back experience, but Olive was a starting linebacker last year.

On defense, Javen Mallett played well at linebacker. He was a second team Region 4-4A all-star last year.

“The defensive line and linebackers as a group played well,” Orr said.

Two areas of concern are the secondary, with no returning starters, and offensive line which also lacks experience.

Summer practice begins next month with work in the weight room and on the field, including 7 on 7 drills with other teams as an intrasquad competition. The start of fall practice is August 8.