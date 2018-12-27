Merritt pushes Tigers past East Webster

By BRANDON SHIELDS,
Thu, 12/27/2018 - 7:48am

Ethel only had one basketball date last week and it saw the boys coming out on top and the girls coming up short against East Webster.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Darlene Kay Gilbert

Ms. Darlene Kay Gilbert, 60, of Kosciusko, passed away December 24, 2018, at her residence.

Clarice W. Greer
Jeannie Parker
Linda Morgan Hunt
Shelley Joe Stonestreet
Patricia Margaret Mangrum