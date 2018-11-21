Lady Trojans have successful week on court

Lady Trojans have successful week on courtBy ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
The Central Holmes Lady Trojans had a good week on the basketball court.
The Lady Trojans beat Benton 57-36, Columbus Christian 52-28 and Deer Creek 61-17 to go undefeated on the week.
The Central Holmes Lady Trojans had a good week on the basketball court.
The Lady Trojans beat Benton 57-36, Columbus Christian 52-28 and Deer Creek 61-17 to go undefeated on the week.
There are many aspects of the 2018 midterms in Mississippi that will be examined and discussed... READ MORE
Jo Ann Allen Ledbetter, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2018, surrounded... READ MORE
Save for a one-point loss to Greenwood, the Kosciusko Whippets would be sitting pretty at 5-0... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ross Hester of Nettleton, are pleased to announce the engagement of their... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ross Hester of Nettleton, are pleased to announce the engagement of their... READ MORE