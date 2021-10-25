A reported gun shot victim at 322 South Huntington Street was responded to by Kosciusko Police Department at 1:41 p.m Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Drevontae Truell Barnes, a Black male who sustained a gun shot wound to the lower, right leg. At this time, the injury is not considered life-threatening.

Upon further investigation, the gunshot wound was reportedly self-inflicted.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and, if possible, more information will be released at a later date," said Mayor Tim Kyle.