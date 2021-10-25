Atmos Energy recently donated $25,000 to the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education (KFEE) toward rehabilitation efforts at the junior high auditorium to create the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

Robert Lesley, Atmos Energy spokesman and public affairs manager, visited the auditorium last Friday and presented a check to KFEE treasurer Wes Carter. Lesley said Atmos Energy’s donations team regularly reviews donation requests, and they decided this was a project they wanted to get behind.

“Once we talked to Dr. Alford, we were like ‘Man, we’ve got to get in on this,’” said Lesley. “Atmos has been in Kosciusko for decades, and Kosciusko is a very important part of our operation, so we saw it as a great way to give back to the community that has given us so much over the years.”

Lesley also serves on the board for the Greater Jackson Arts Council, which he said has allowed him to see the difference arts can make in communities. He said the auditorium will provide an outlet for local schools and the community to connect with the arts.

“I’m personally very glad to see Kosciusko putting this kind of effort into an arts facility because I have seen the difference it can make in a community, in an area, and even in a school,” said Lesley. “When you have a facility like this, it’s going to bring in shows and performances. It's going to bring people to town, help restaurants, and help businesses. It’s going to really be a big boost.”

Local Atmos Energy Operations Supervisor Leslie Woods said he believes the auditorium will also provide local youths with opportunities to better themselves.

“Overall, I think bringing the arts in gives young individuals the chance to develop their minds and abilities for future leadership positions and roles,” said Woods.