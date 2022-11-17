It was a rough start to the basketball season for French Camp as they were swept in action by Nanih Waiya and Union.

The French Camp girls lost 59-34 to Nanih Waiya and 39-20 to Union while the Panthers fell 61-35 to the Warriors and 64-13 to the Yellowjackets.

French Camp will return to action this week as they travel to J.Z. George on Tuesday and to Winona on Thursday. They will finish the week and host J.Z. George on Friday before letting out for the Thanksgiving break.

Nanih Waiya boys 61, French Camp 35

The Warriors outscored the Panthers in every period as they took a 26-point win last week.

Nanih Waiya led 17-10 after the first period and 27-18 at the half. The Warriors continued to extend the lead in the second half as they outscored the Panthers 15-10 in the third and 19-7 in the fourth.

Will Taylor led French Camp with 11 points while Nick Winters had nine points and Gavin Fox chipped in eight points.

Nanih Waiya girls 59, French Camp 34

The Lady Warriors picked up their lone victory of the week with a 25-point win over the Lady Panthers.

Nanih Waiya led 20-15 at the end of the first and 27-21 at the half. But the Lady Warriors pulled away in the third, outscoring the Lady Panthers 26-10 to lead 53-31 going to the fourth.

Eden Box led French Camp with 10 points.

Union boys 64, French Camp 13

The Yellowjackets had little trouble with the Panthers, taking a 51-point win on Friday.

Union led 17-4 at the end of the first and 33-7 at the half. Union continued to extend the lead, ouscoring French Camp 20-6 in the third and 11-0 in the fourth.

Nick Winters had five points and Ethan Wright had four points for the Panthers.

Union girls 39, French Camp 20

The Lady Yellowjackets led early as they took a 19-point win over the Lady Panthers.

Union jumped out to an 11-2 lead and outscored French Camp 11-7 in the second to lead 22-9 at the half. Union took the third period 10-5 to extend the lead to 32-14 going to the fourth.

Eden Box led French Camp with 11 points.