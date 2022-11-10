A season of struggles for McAdams football came to an end with a 36-6 loss to McEvans. Faced with a numbers problem and key injuries throughout the season, the final record of 1-10 includes two forfeits when the Bulldogs did not have enough players to field a team.

Despite everything, first year coach Roy Rigsby remain upbeat. “I'm so proud of these kids. I want the community to understand the situation these kids were in. They never quit. It was no doubt a learning experience.”

The Bulldogs' touchdown against McEvans came on a four-yard run by Jamar Teague. The one win was over Coldwater, the only football-playing MHSAA school with a smaller enrollment than McAdams.

Looking ahead, Rigsby is confident of better times. There was only one senior on the team that played McEvans and he feels some players from the JV teams will contribute in coming years. He will attempt to recruit additional players on campus.

Rigsby said McEvans is the best team McAdams played. The Hawks are 10-1 and 7-0 in Region 6-1A. The lone loss was 12-8 to Humphreys County, a 3A team.

McEvans will begin the playoffs Friday with a home game against Ashland and Rigsby feels the Hawks are a strong contender for the 1A championship.