Kosciusko placed 15 players, led by Ethan Wood and Will Carter, on 4-4A football all-star teams chosen by region coaches.

Wood was named as quarterback MVP and Carter as kicking MVP. Both are seniors. Carter handled placekicking and punting duties for the Whippets.

Named to the Super 22 are senior defensive end Jerrell Erving, senior safety Jerremy Whitcomb and senior wide receiver Davion Roby. First team honors went to junior wide receiver Lee Wade, junior linebacker Thomas Olive, sophomore cornerback Deondre Riley, sophomore defensive end Reggie Carter and senior offensive lineman Curt Welch.

Sophomore running back Caevon Toliver, senior center Vincent Miller, sophomore linebacker Eli Kemp, sophomore linebacker Javen Mallett and sophomore offensive lineman Corey Fuller were chosen for the second team.

The Whippets finished 6-3, were third in the region at 3-2, and lost to Caledonia in the opening round of the MHSAA playoffs.