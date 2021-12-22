Kosciusko girls’ basketball had two wins and a loss last week, but the loss was against undefeated Neshoba Central, the state's top ranked 5A team.

The Lady Whippets defeated Choctaw County 71-24, lost to Neshoba Central 78-56 and defeated Gentry 42-35 in a game at Tupelo High School.

Coach Corey Guyton said his team played well for three quarters against Neshoba Central before giving up 27 points in the fourth quarter.

“We kind of ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. They have a great team, good shooters. Every time we made a run, they answered,” said Guyton.

Aaiyah Amey was Player of the Game for Kosciusko with 19 points. Mariah Woods and D'naylah Williams each had 11 points. Hama'ya Fielder led four Neshoba Central players in double figures with 24 points.

Choctaw County scored 13 points in the first quarter, but the Kosciusko defense held the Lady Chargers to 11 points over the final three periods. Guyton gave credit to the play of Amey and Jakayla Seawood off the bench.

Seawood was Player of the Game with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Amey has 12 points, four rebounds and three steals, Williams 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Woods 11 points and seven deflections.

The Lady Whippets got off to a slow start against Gentry which Guyton attributed to the game coming less than 24 hours after the Neshoba Central game. “We extended a lot of energy in the Neshoba game. Our kids played their hearts out in the Neshoba game," said Guyton. "The first half (against Gentry) we didn't have our legs under us.”

Kosciusko trailed 20-11 at the half, cut the deficit to 28-23 through three quarters, then outscored the Lady Rams 19-7 in the final period. Guyton said defensive intensity in the third quarter turned the game around.

Williams, with a team high 13 points, and Jamiya Gray were co-Players of the Game. Gray had eight points while running the offense as point guard. Bracie Jamison scored nine points.

BOYS

The Whippets had a strong performance in a 68-29 victory over Choctaw County, but season-long offensive problems returned in losses to Neshoba Central 47-26 and Hancock 43-24.

“We're just so inconsistent when it comes to making shots,” said Coach Eleazarus Greenleaf. “We're getting good looks. Wide open shots. That has been the story of the season.”

Choctaw County was the team's best shooting game of the season according to Guyton. “Everybody played well, like a well-oiled machine.”

Davion Roby had 24 points and three steals against Choctaw County, Jerremy Whitcomb 12 points and three rebounds and Keonte Williams seven points and eight assists. Roby had six points, five rebounds and two steals and Jerrell Erving six points and six rebounds in the Neshoba game. Williams scored nine points and passed for three assists against Hancock.