Following reports from Biloxi’s WLOX TV station, it became known around the Kosciusko community on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, that current Kosciusko School District Superintendent Billy Ellzey has been named one of two finalists in the superintendent search for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District. Ellzey has been Kosciusko School District’s superintendent since 2017.

Ellzey told The Star-Herald that he applied for the position because it was an opportunity to serve in a larger market and make a difference in a large school district.

He said the news being public about being named a finalist is difficult because of his love for Kosciusko and the Kosciusko School District.

“It's very difficult that it's public simply because Kosciusko has been great. It's a great place to be, and just because I'm interested in a larger market doesn't say anything on a negative set about where I'm at,” said Ellzey. “I love where I'm at.”

School board president James Medders said losing Ellzey would be a loss to the community because of Ellzey’s experience. He has served for 22 years in education. Medders said Ellzey informed the school board of the application last Friday, March 11, 2022.

“It will be a loss our community just because of his experience,” said Medders. “He has been here since 2017, so you always hate to lose that kind of experience.”

If Ellzey is selected for the new position and leaves Kosciusko, Medders said the board will follow the district’s policies and procedures to open begin the application process.

Ellzey declined to comment when asked how he would continue in Kosciusko if he was not selected for the Pascagoula-Gautier superintendent position. But he said his commitment remains the same.

“No matter what, I'm going to do the very best of my ability to serve the students no matter where I'm at,” said Ellzey. “My commitment is to serve students, and I just want to do that to the best of my ability.”