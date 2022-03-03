Palestine M.B.

Palestine M.B. Church on MS Hwy 14 West, Kosciusko, opened back up full-time on May 9, 2021. We are asking all members to come back. We cordially invite all churches to come and visit with us on the 2nd and 4th Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Regular services at 11 a.m. Please come and worship with us.

Doty Springs Baptist Church

Doty Springs Baptist Church will host a Ladies' Afternoon Out; March 26th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Mrs. Tina Hudson, Complete In Christ, will be the guest speaker. Mrs. Beverly Federick will lead worship. A love offering will be received. Invite someone; bring someone. For directions, please call or text (662) 582-6026.

Delydia Hill M.B. Church

Pastor Leonard Jones of Delydia Hill M.B. Church invites you to their weekly Bible Class. A class is held during the day every Thursday at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. each Thursday night. Everyone is invited.

