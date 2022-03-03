City officials confirmed that Kosciusko police officer Dedtrick Brown has been suspended indefinitely without pay, pending case resolution, following a domestic violence incident in which Brown was arrested by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 27.

According to law enforcement officials, Brown allegedly struck a female in the face, resulting in physical trauma. No weapon was believed to have been used.

The victim, reportedly Brown’s girlfriend, first reported the incident to the KPD, but since it was an officer-related incident, the case was transferred to the ACSO. According to law enforcement officials, the victim was transported to the hospital after sustaining trauma to the face and signed an affidavit the following day. From there, a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest. The Sheriff’s Office investigated, and Brown was subsequently charged with simple assault and domestic violence and was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Kosciusko Police Chief Chris Wray told The Star-Herald, “(Brown) has been put on administrative leave without pay at this time, and an internal affairs investigation has been opened on the incident.”