Cyrus Rone has been a two-sport standout for Ethel in football and baseball, and he has one more game in his high school career. The senior was chosen for the South team at the Mississippi Association of Coaches 1A/2A All Star Game May 31 at William Carey College in Hattiesburg.

“It will be a fun opportunity to play with some guys I have played against,” he said.

Then it will be on to East Central Community College to play baseball. During the football season, he said football was his favorite, but after a season on the diamond, he changed his mind.

“Both, but if I have to come to an ultimate decision, I would probably choose baseball.”

He will have a $300 Dixie Youth Scholastic scholarship, the result of his play in Dixie Youth baseball, to help with the college expenses. “I was very pleased, and I was thankful for the opportunity to receive it. It's a huge asset to go toward college.”

In football last fall, Rone led the Tigers to a 7-5 record, the first non-losing season since the 2004 team went 5-5. As quarterback in the Tigers' Notre Dame Box offense and outside linebacker on defense, he led the team in touchdowns with 13 and rushing with 97.1 yards per game and was second in tackles with five per game.

He pitched and played in the infield in baseball as the Tigers went 27-9 as Region 5-1A champion.

“It has been the best season we ever had. We won the district” he said. “It was going to come to an end and I'm glad it came to an end later, not sooner. We made it to South State and had the best record Ethel ever had. That's another great accomplishment.”

He expects to play infield or outfield at East Central while pursuing an associate degree in business. After that, he plans to attend electricity lineman school. “I'll be able to get a job working on electricity jobs,” he said.