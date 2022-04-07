The Attala County School Board approved the hiring of Roy Rigsby as McAdams head football coach for the 2022 season at a board meeting Monday.

Rigsby has been head coach at Noxapater the past two years. He took over the position after Casey Orr left to become coach at Kosciusko.

Noxapater went 3-7 and 1-9 in Rigsby's two seasons. At McAdams, he replaces Kenneth Nelson, who was let go after three seasons as the Bulldogs' coach.

Rigsby is a 1991 graduate of Magee High School. He attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College from 1991-93 and received a degree in educational psychology from Alcorn State in 1997.

McAdams athletic director Kenyon Ross declined comment on the decision to hire Rigsby “until after he meets with the team.”

McAdams went 1-9 in the fall, including two forfeits while the team was quarantined.