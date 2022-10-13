Have you ever murmured unspeakable words when the road crews have the highway blocked as they resurface our travel corridors? It’s not the delay in my hectic schedule that frustrates me, but the thought of driving through the sticky goo of fresh asphalt irritates me to no end. Can you recall the sound of the sticky tar on your wheels as you plod through it? I have no doubt that you probably just left the detail shop as well. As the flagman waves you past, do you imagine what the sides and underneath your vehicle looks like? You can’t do anything about it either, but just move forward. I bet you are nodding in agreement at this very moment.

Have you noticed lately that every street, walking trail, and highway, is getting a fresh overcoat of “tar?” There is not a single road that is not currently coated with the overlay. Only our highway and street departments are not the culprits this time. Nope, the substrate is falling from the trees, specifically, the common hackberry tree.

The hackberry tree (Celtis occidentalis), also known as sugarberry, is a deciduous tree that belongs to the hemp family. There are 60-70 species of hackberry that can be found in temperate climates around the world. It is sometimes confused with the elm due to similarities in shape and size. However, the hackberry is easily distinguished from elms by its cork-like bark with wart-like protuberances. Doesn’t it sound like a beautiful tree?

Anyway, it produces small fruit that turn orange, red, to dark purple in autumn, often staying on the branches for several months. The ripe fruit can be consumed by humans either in the fresh form or in the form of jam. Though I have never tried them, I understand the taste resembles that of dates. I will probably try a few berries this fall, but back to the tree and the asphalt.

These trees can reach a height of 100 feet and can survive 150-200 years in the wild. It is a monecious plant which means that it produces both female and male flowers on the same tree. Flowers are rich in nectar which attracts bees, the main pollinator of this plant. This species is also important for wildlife as deer will feed heavily on the foliage while songbirds and other small mammals dearly love the small berries the tree produces. The berries can also be used to season meat and as an ingredient for bread. Who knows, there may be a new recipe in your plans for Thanksgiving now, which by the way, will be here before you know it.

Native Americans readily consumed the ripe fruit as well. Omaha Native Americans ate the berries casually, while the Dakota used them as a flavor for meat, pounding them fine, seeds and all. The Pawnee also pounded the berries and added a little fat and mixed them with parched corn thus creating a porridge. Medicinally, the bark from this tree was used to treat sore throat, menstrual irregularities, and venereal disease. Sounds like a one stop pharmacy, doesn’t it?

In addition to being consumed by humans and mammals, this species is also eaten by four gall-producing insects of the genus Pachypsylla, which does not cause serious damage to the tree. This tree also serves as a butterfly larval host, particularly the hackberry emperor. But what about the asphalt and tar? Do I have you somewhat perplexed? There is one more insect that feeds readily on the hackberry, and believe me, they are horrific right now.

The Asian Wooly Hackberry Aphid, (Shivaphis celti), are in higher in numbers than I think I have ever seen. This insect was first detected in North America on native hackberry trees in Georgia in 1996. It has subsequently been found throughout the southeastern states. I bet you have noticed them and wondered if it has been snowing for the past couple of months as they drift freely in the wind. The aptly named little critters are covered in a “wooly” fuzz, hence the name.

This insect is a pest because it produces copious amounts of honeydew which creates a sticky mess and promotes the growth of sooty mold on the leaves and surfaces beneath the infested trees. And finally, you now know the culprit of the “asphalt” and “tar” on our roads across the state. In addition to coating our streets, anything else beneath the trees is also covered with the sticky goo. Have you noticed it? I know you have but you may not have been aware of the pest responsible for what it is doing to the hackberries. In fact, almost all of the trees are currently black from the mold. This honeydew makes it an intolerable pest in residential and business districts.

It is reported that no long term or serious damage to hackberry trees has been found after several years of infestations by this aphid. This could possibly change, for I have never seen them this bad and many of the trees must be stressed with the current drought conditions we are experiencing. I hope the drought lasts a bit longer, for there is still a lot of cotton in the field that is being harvested.

Numerous complaints from businesses and homeowners have caused several municipalities to place the hackberry on their “no-plant” lists. However, there are thousands of these trees everywhere. Just look for the “wet” pavement to know where they are. There are curative treatments for this pest, but I’ll let you do your own research regarding this topic. I bet you notice them now, if you haven’t already, on your next walk or drive through our quaint villages.

I haven’t made a single trip to the woods so far this fall. Work is still daunting, and I can’t come up for air yet. I need to take my own advice about not “missing” this time of year. I need to go check the straps on stands, trim a few limbs, and do whatever else needs to be done for preparation. One of my stands in particular, and also one of my favorites, is strapped to, you guessed it, a hackberry tree. I’m certain the seat is coated with honeydew left by the aphids. I shudder to think what it looks like, and I can only imagine sitting in it right now. Oh well, hopefully it will go away with rain in the future and when the aphids go to bed for the winter. At least I’m thinking of going to the woods. That’s a positive and I’ll let you know how bad the seat looks soon. Try not to dwell on the aphid issue for they are just part of nature, and this too shall pass.

As always, let me know what you see in your travels, including the fresh asphalt and tar. Until next time enjoy our woods and waters and remember, let’s leave it better than we found it.