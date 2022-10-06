I was almost late getting into my writing mode before packing for a long overdue break from the world. The ISS was scheduled to pass over our neighborhood, and many other neighborhoods for that matter, at 7:42 p.m. It came into view at 7:43 p.m. These delays in air travel create panic and distress even through space travel. If only our local airports were this timely. I am constantly amazed at how predictable and precise the timing is for “events” like viewing the high-speed vessel that did indeed pass over our home. My video didn’t even remotely do justice for the traveling space station. Orbiting the earth at an average altitude of 227 nautical miles (420 kilometers), the International Space Station (ISS) is Earth’s only microgravity laboratory that has allowed more than 3,600 researchers in 106 countries to conduct more than 2,500 experiments, and the research is still ongoing.

Traveling at around 17,500 miles per hour, the ISS orbits the Earth every 90 minutes. This provides the opportunity for crew members to witness 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets each day. I think this accurately describes the cliché, “my, how time flies.” I still struggle with the acceptance of how astronauts can stay on the “ship” for months at a time. If my research serves me correctly, I think the average mission length is about six months, but this can vary greatly depending on their mission. It is reported that Astronaut Scott Kelly holds the record for the longest single spaceflight at 340 days. I can’t even begin to conceive what this would be like to endure being in one place for this long. Granted, the station is about the size of a football field, but still. Do you know what I mean? Astronaut Peggy Whitson holds the record for the most cumulative days in space with 665 days taking top honors.

So, what in the world does one do for months at a time on the ISS? Of course, maintenance of the vessel is priority number one, but then scientific experiments are among the primary duties of the astronauts. I still have a hard time wrapping my head around the research conducted. For example, advances have been made in saliva testing to detect active viruses which allows for faster, less-invasive testing protocols. Over 500 microgravity protein crystal-growth investigations have been conducted. This research aids in finding better treatments for cancers, muscular dystrophy, and other serious diseases. One study was conducted to understand how microgravity affects the growth of tomatoes. I still don’t understand why this research is conducted here, but maybe I’m not supposed to understand. Unless, perhaps, we are looking to discover the next land mass for expansion of our human population. I wonder if this is as far-fetched as the initial search Christopher Columbus conducted in 1492.

Going back to my opening statement about packing for a retreat, I knew it was time for us to take trip when I noticed the first spider lilies emerging from their yearlong dormancy. Did you see them? Where did you observe your first one? The reason I knew a trip was long overdue, because it was about this time last year when Stacey and I ventured into Maine in search of color and lobster rolls. That’s right, it has been a year since I have been able to catch my breath from either chasing down mosquitoes, suppressing weeds, managing crops, and a multitude of other outside endeavors. This seems ridiculous, but it’s the truth.

I began to compare my hectic lifestyle and the endeavors I embark upon daily and routinely to the lifestyle and routine of those in space. My office consists of thousands and thousands of acres of land that I pass by and through each day. The astronaut’s office, though only a few acres in size, still covers not thousands, but millions of acres of space each day. How daunting my day seems when I fill up my truck more than once in a day when hundreds of highway miles are traveled. I can only imagine the amount of energy it takes to keep the ISS moving.

Have you noticed the broomsedge beginning to show a hint of “blue?” Also known as bluestem, it’s that time of year when it begins to become very noticeable. It’s easy to detect during late fall and winter when the dried stems are so apparent. Now, however, you must know what you’re looking for to pick it up. Don’t worry, it’s everywhere. Just look for a plant about three feet tall exhibiting a pale shade of blue and voila, you’ve found it. It really is beautiful and another indicator that it’s time for a break.

Can you imagine having dinner on the space station? I wonder if the astronauts must use Velcro strips to anchor their rehydrated potato chips to their plates. Do they sleep while floating around in the cabin or strap themselves down? I don’t want to even think about using the restroom without the aid of gravity. Many days my lunch is served on the tailgate of the truck under a lone oak that was left as either a property line or an obstacle to be avoided by a crop duster. I never have to worry about the juice from a can of sardines “floating” into my nostrils. Granted, there are many times when the juice is absorbed by my cotton-stained khakis, but again, it’s hard to imagine sardines “floating” by.

The recent blooming of a multitude of species of goldenrod was another recent indicator that a vacation was in order. The precursor to fall, as I have mentioned numerous times, can be indicated by the change in the species now blooming. It can be described as a sea of gold when the genus Solidago, reaches the height of its fury when peak bloom is achieved. I wonder, again, if the crew orbiting many miles above can witness the entire spectacle through powerful telescopes.

I tried to put myself in the position of the researchers in space for six months. What six months would I pick to orbit Mother Earth? If I chose spring and summer, I would miss the gobble of the wild turkey, the first homegrown tomato sandwich, and the rhythmic cadence of the katydid. I don’t believe I could take that. However, if I chose fall and winter to travel in space, the annual dove hunt would take place without me. The first frost would singe the landscape as always, but I wouldn’t be here to feel the sting on my cheeks. The final straw would be missing the whistling wings above the timber from migrating mallards and the subtle grunt of a rutting whitetail.

On second thought, as hectic as my schedule is and how overdue I think I am for a break, at least for now I will remain in my boring lifestyle and continue to endure. I’m glad there are those with the ambition to orbit the world and find alternatives for medicine and technology, but alas, it’s not for me. To be fair though, the astronauts may not embrace the thought of stepping on a hidden cottonmouth in a cotton field, nor would a lap full of sardines be their idea of a delicious lunch. All of us have our niches and when you get down to it, most of us wouldn’t trade where we are in our lives. As my friend Ford always says, “that’s why Baskin Robbins has 31 flavors.” Think about where you are in your life. Do you need a break? Have you noticed the persimmons beginning to ripen? Mark the location of the spider lilies now in case you would like to transplant some this winter to your backyard. The world is a giant place, and come to think of it, I’m pretty satisfied right where I am in it. Are you? Until next time enjoy our woods and waters and remember, let’s leave it better than we found it.