﻿It goes without saying “we live in an ever-changing world.” Many changes are for the better, but many are not. Of course, I am writing from a Christian viewpoint. And that view tells me that our society is on a fast track of marginalizing the Bible. It is not the standard or guidebook for life that it once was. One can hear it said of the Bible, “it is old, outdated and not culturally relevant.” I strongly believe, as a Christian trying to promote the right kind of change in our changing world, we absolutely must be relevant in addressing our culture. As we do, the challenge is not to become culturally captivated. An example is seen in this statement, “God wants for me what I want for myself.” Really! What about what God wants? This present-day culture has captured the individual making that statement.

What is all of this got to do with “reasons for rejoicing?” Living in this marginalized Bible world can cause one to be frustrated, aggravated, depressed and angry. And that is not the way to address our life. Life is precious and often fragile and short. It needs to be embraced and lived fully. A great read that will help you to do that is the Book of Philippians from the pen of the Apostle Paul. It is full of emphasis on Joy and rejoicing in the Lord. Reasons for rejoicing ought to be an everyday thing. Note these Holy Spirit inspired

“reasons for rejoicing” found in the Philippian letter:

• Rejoice when brethren have fellowship in the furtherance of the gospel – 1:1-11.

• Rejoice when Christ is proclaimed – 1:12-18.

• Rejoice when you can share in the conflict of Christ against the adversary – 1:19-30.

• Rejoice that you can have the mind of Christ -2:1-11.

• Rejoice when you can serve as lights in the world – 2:12-18.

• Rejoice in brethren like Timothy and Epaphroditus – 2:19-30.

• Rejoice in the Lord as heavenly citizens – 3:1-4:9.

• Rejoice in brotherly concern and a contentment made possible in all things by Christ – 4:10-20.

If rejoicing is not a mainstay in your life, maybe you need take another look at your priorities. Remember, Jesus said, “…seek first His kingdom and His righteousness…” (Mt. 6:33). First is first, not second or third or last! Give me a call if you would like to chat about all this – 601 562-4226.

— Les Ferguson, Sr.