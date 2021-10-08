﻿A while back I read an article in a religious publication titled, “Where in the World is Satan the devil?” Though I did not agree with the theology of the author, it was an interesting read. I will not go into all that in this article. I will tell you the first thing I thought about when I saw that title was I Peter 5:8, which reads, “Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” That pretty much tells me where Satan is and he is having a field day. In some further reading I came across “The Devil’s Beatitudes” (author unknown). As I read them I said, “ “that author is talking about Satan being active in my part of the world”. Got my attention! As you read them I hope they grab your attention as they did mine.

• Blessed are those who are too tired, too busy, too distracted to spend an hour or two once a week with their fellow Christians in the church – they are my best workers.

• Blessed are those Christians who wait to be asked and expect to be thanked – I can use them.

• Blessed are the touchy; with a bit of luck, they may stop going to church – they are my missionaries.

• Blessed are those who are very religious, but get on everyone’s nerves – they are mine forever.

• Blessed are the trouble makers – they shall be called my children.

• Blessed are the gossipers – for they are my secret agents.

• Blessed are the complainers – I’m all ears for them.

• Blessed are you when you read this and think it is about other people and not yourself – I’ve got you.

I firmly believe a better home, church, community, state, and world starts with me. Yes, Satan is alive and well in our world. Jesus used scripture to deal with Satan (Mt. 4:1-11). Let’s do the same. “Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you...” (James 4:7,8).

— Les Ferguson, Sr.