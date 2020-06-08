Flashbacks 080620

Aug. 3, 1995

Rita Watson Smith will face incumbent Kempe Hodges in the tax assessor/collector race.

The Central Mississippi Fair will kick off Wednesday and last through Saturday.

Retiring principal Jerry Redmond was presented a plaque honoring his 20 years of service at McAdams High School.

Troy Steed, Pop Lawrence and Thedo Thompson will face off in the upcoming sheriff election.

VFW Post 5051 Auxiliary won a number of awards at the recent state convention. Displaying the awards are Diane Dodd, Eddie Hill, Gloria Brown and Gladys Slater.

Aug. 6, 1970

Mrs. Bessie Cook has written the McCool news for about two years.

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Lacey of Kosciusko and their three children recently served for five yeas as missionaries to Bolivia. They are now preparing to leave for British Honduras where they will work among the Malaya Indians.

J.C. Clark of Sallis shows the 10 1/2 lb. bass he landed at a lake in Holmes County.

PFC Benny Rigby of Carmack recently completed basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and is now stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

County Draft Board chairman John W. Jordan presented certificates of appreciation to Dr. Lamar Bailey, Dr. Paul Mink and Claude Woodward for their services to the board.