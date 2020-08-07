Flashbacks 070920

By BEVERLY CASTEEL,
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:48pm

July 6, 1995

Long Creek Elementary teacher Arnold Harris has been hired as principal of McAdams High School.

The capital murder trial of Ilene Tavares has been rescheduled for Sept. 18 in Grenada County.

Curtis Burrell has withdrawn as a candidate in the Attala County Superintendent race. Incumbent David Spears is challenged by Barry Burchfield.

Kosciusko native Larry Therrell has been named women’s basketball coach at Holmes Community College.

Miss Holmes Community College Melyn Prewett gave a trunk show at the HCC Fine Arts building before going to the Miss Mississippi pageant.

July 9, 1970

Officers for the Kosciusko Service League are Mrs. Don Smith, Mrs. William Day, Mrs. Tommy Stafford, Mrs. Dennis Guynes, Mrs. Stanley Hartness, Mrs. Newt Love, Jr., Mrs. Jack B. Jordan and Mrs. John Clark Love.

Mrs. Robert Wiseman presented a silver tray to Mrs. Doty Bailey upon her retirement from the Attala County Welfare Department.

Mary Rimmer and Mabel Foster received certificates from the Kosciusko Beautiful Commission for their efforts in cleaning up Atkinson Street.—

Second grade teacher Mrs. Ray Everett enjoys entertaining during the summer months.

Specials at Big Star this week include 1 qt. mayonnaise, $1; 3 doz. eggs, $1; 4 loaves bread, $1; jumbo head lettuce, 19 cents.

