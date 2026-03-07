UFC 326 li.ve strea.ms feature a headline bout that's been more than a decade in the making. Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira 2 is rematch from 2015 and the pair finally go head-to-head again in the Octagon at T-Mobile Arena, Las Ve gas, on Saturday. The prize? To find out which one is the baddest mother in the UFC.

************************

Copy Link and Paste For Watching UFC 236 Full Fight Only $7.99

🔴Copy Link🔴: https://notes.stuve.fau.de/s/cruSEFP_Xt

🔴ዶLive Link🔴: https://notes.stuve.fau.de/s/cruSEFP_Xt

.

.

So much has happened in the careers of these two elite fighters since Holloway beat Oliveira via TKO on a Fight Night in Saskatchewan all those years ago. Both have enjoyed titles, taken part in infamous feuds and tasted their fair share of defeats, too, as the duo head towards the final acts of their careers. Now, Dana White has given MMA fans what they want and made this long-awaited rematch happen at last, with Holloway's symbolic BMF title on the line.

Back in August 2015, Holloway defeated Oliveira in a TKO (technical knockout) in round 1 during UFC Fight Night Canada. The featherweight bout was quick, while Oliveira suffered a neck and shoulder injury in a violent takedown.

And now, more than 10 years later, Oliveira is looking for revenge for the defeat with the hopes of winning the “BMF” title for himself. It should be a fierce rematch in Las V egas.

Before the legendary lightweights go at it, there's a typically jam-packed card gracing the T-Mobile Arena that features some of the organization's hottest prospects. The 21-year-old Mexican Raul Rosas Jr, for example, has been tipped by some to become the UFC's youngest ever champ. While Gregory Rodrigues and Brunno Ferreira will continue to make waves with an all-Brazilian clash in the middleweight division. You'll find the full card at the bottom of this page.Uncrowned has UFC 326 live results, round-by-round updates, start time and highlights for the Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 fight card on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Ve gas, Nevada. Former UFC champions Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira collide in a rematch of fan-favorites as the night's five-round main event, with Holloway's ceremonial BMF title once again on the line. Middleweight contenders Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder face off in the co-headliner.

Holloway (27-8) is a former UFC featherweight champion who is widely considered one of the greatest 145-pounders to ever compete. His move up to the lightweight division has already delivered electric returns as well — Holloway demolished Justin Gaethje with 2024's Knockout of the Year to claim the UFC's BMF belt, then defended that title by retiring Dustin Poirier in a scintillating battle this past August.

Oliveira (36-11, 1 NC), likewise, is a former UFC lightweight champion and the promotion's all-time leader in stoppage victories, submissions and post-fight bonuses. "Do Bronx" captured the title in 2021 amid an 11-fight win streak that included finishes of Poirier, Gaethje, Michael Chandler and Jim Miller, among others. He is just 3-3 since his reign met an end at the hands of Islam Makhachev, however Oliveira looked sensational in October en route to stopping Mateusz Gamrot in less than two rounds.

Holloway and Oliveira infamously fought once before in 2015 at the infancies of their UFC careers, with Holloway winning via a first-round injury before either man had risen to become champion.

The UFC 326 start time for the preliminary card is at 5:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+. The main card begins live at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+, free for all subscribers.

Follow along with Uncrowned's live UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 results, highlights and live blog below, including round-by-round play-by-play for the final seven fights of the night.

rytrujfdytryi