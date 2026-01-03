2026 Curling Montana's Brier free 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨 in St. John's. The Brier is back on The Rock, as hometown hero Brad Gushue prepares to say goodfreess. We're freess with curling fans at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's
Update: 01. Mar. 2026
The 2026 Montana’s Brier, Canada’s national men’s curling championship, is scheduled to take place from February 27 and runs through March 8, 2026, at the Mary Brown’s Centre in St.
John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.
It will be Brad Gushue’s final Brier, as the curling legend announced he will retire after the 2025-26 season. The first draw of the 2026 Montana’s Brier is set for 7:30 p.m tonight.
The City of St. John’s is excited to host the 2026 Montana’s Brier! With thousands of people expected throughout the event, residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and stay informed about traffic and transportation impacts in the downtown area.
Increased traffic is anticipated. To help avoid delays, consider carpooling with friends or family, using taxis or ride-sharing services, or taking public transit. If you plan to drive, arriving early is strongly recommended, as parking availability will be limited.
While Jacobs will have plenty of support after his recent triumph in Italy, the gold medalists from the previous Winter Games in Italy figure to have more. St. John's native Brad Gushue, gold medal winner in Turin in 2006, has said this Brier — his 23rd — will be his last. He has won the tournament six times and will look to go out on top.
Will this year's Brier come down to a Battle of the Brads or will another team like Matt Dunstone's Manitoba side break through?
Here's everything you need to know to track all the action from St. John's.
Brier 2026 pool standings
Pool A teams
Team GP W L
Canada - - -
Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue) - - -
Ontario - - -
Saskatchewan (Knapp) - - -
Quebec - - -
Nova Scotia - - -
Prince Edward Island - - -
Newfoundland and Labrador (Young) - - -
Nunavut - - -
Pool B teams
Team G W L
Manitoba (Dunstone) - - -
Saskatchewan (McEwen) - - -
Alberta - - -
Manitoba (Calvert) - - -
New Brunswick - - -
British Columbia - - -
Northern Ontario - - -
Yukon - - -
Northwest Territories - - -
Brier 2026 schedule, scores, results
All times below are Eastern, which is 90 minutes behind local time in St. John's
Draw 1 (Friday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. ET)
Newfoundland and Labrador (Young) vs. Nunavut
Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue) vs. Quebec
Ontario vs. Nova Scotia
Prince Edward Island vs. Canada
Draw 2 (Saturday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m. ET)
Northwest Territories vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)
Alberta vs. Manitoba (Calvert)
New Brunswick vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)
Northern Ontario vs. Yukon
Draw 3 (Saturday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. ET)
Canada vs. Saskatchewan (Knapp)
Ontario vs. Prince Edward Island
Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue) vs. Nunavut
Quebec vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Young)
Draw 4 (Sunday, March 1, 8 a.m. ET)
Yukon vs. British Columbia
New Brunswick vs. Northern Ontario
Alberta vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)
Manitoba (Calvert) vs. Northwest Territories
Draw 5 (Sunday, March 1, 1 p.m. ET)
Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue) vs. ONtario
Nunavut vs. Canada
Prince Edward Island vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Young)
Nova Scotia vs. Saskatchewan (Knapp)
Draw 6 (Sunday, March 1, 6 p.m. ET)
Alberta vs. New Brunswick
Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Yukon
Northern Ontario vs. Northwest Territories
Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. British Columbia
Draw 7 (Monday, March 2, 8 a.m. ET)
Nunavut vs. Prince Edward Island
Newfoundland (Young) vs. Nova Scotia
Saskatchewan (Knapp) vs. Quebec
Canada vs. Ontario
Draw 8 (Monday, March 2, 1 p.m. ET)
Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Northern Ontario
Northwest Territories vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)
British Columbia vs. Manitoba (Calvert)
Yukon vs. New Brunswick
Draw 9 (Monday, March 2, 6 p.m. ET)
Quebec vs. Nova Scotia
Prince Edward Island vs. Saskatchewan (Knapp)
Nunavut vs. Ontario
Newfoundland and Labrador (Young) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue)
Draw 10 (Tuesday, March 3, 8 a.m. ET)
Manitoba (Calvert) vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)
Northern Ontario vs. British Columbia
Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. New Brunswick
Northwest Territories vs. Alberta
Draw 11 (Tuesday, March 3, 1 p.m. ET)
Ontario vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Young)
Nova Scotia vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue)
Quebec vs. Canada
Saskatchewan (Knapp) vs. Nunavut
Draw 12 (Tuesday, March 3, 6 p.m. ET)
New Brunswick vs. Northwest Territories
Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Alberta
Manitoba (Knapp) vs. Yukon
British Columbia vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)
Draw 13 (Wednesday, March 4, 8 a.m. ET)
Nova Scotia vs. Canada
Quebec vs. Nunavut
Newfoundland and Labrador (Young) vs. Saskatchewan (Knapp)
Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue) vs. Prince Edward Island
Draw 14 (Wednesday, March 4, 1 p.m. ET)
Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Yukon
Manitoba (Calvert) vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)
Northwest Territories vs. British Columbia
Alberta vs. Northern Ontario
Draw 15 (Wednesday, March 4, 6 p.m. ET)
Saskatchewan (Knapp) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue)
Canada vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Young)
Nova Scotia vs. Prince Edward Island
Ontario vs. Quebec
Draw 16 (Thursday, March 5, 8 a.m. ET)
British Columbia vs. Alberta
Yukon vs. Northwest Territories
Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Northern Ontario
New Brunswick vs. Manitoba (Calvert)
Draw 17 (Thursday, March 5, 1 p.m. ET)
Prince Edward Island vs. Quebec
Saskatchewan (Knapp) vs. Ontario
Canada vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue)
Nunavut vs. Nova Scotia
Draw 18 (Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m. ET)
Northern Ontario vs. Manitoba
British Columbia vs. New Brunswick
Yukon vs. Alberta
Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)
Page 1/2 Qualifier (Friday, March 6, 12 p.m. ET)
A1 vs. B2
B1 vs. A2
Page 3/4 Qualifier (Friday, March 6, 6 p.m. ET)
Page 1/2 Qualifier Loser vs. A3
Page 1/2 Qualifier Loser vs. B3
Page 3/4 Playoff (Saturday, March 7, 12 p.m. ET)
Page 3/4 Qualifier Winners
Page 1/2 Playoff (Saturday, March 7, 6 p.m. ET)
Page 1/2 Qualifier Winners
Semifinal (Sunday, March 8, 12 p.m. ET)
Page 3/4 Playoff Winner vs. Page 1/2 Playoff Loser
Final (Sunday, March 8, 6 p.m. ET)
Page 1/2 Playoff Winner vs. Semifinal Winner
Key Event Details
Host City: St. John's, N.L..
Defending Champion: Team Brad Jacobs (Team Canada), who enters the event fresh off
winning Olympic gold in Cortina.
The "Gushue Farewell": This tournament is widely expected to be the final Brier appearance for
Canadian legend Brad Gushue, who is competing on his home ice in St. John's.
Format: 18 teams are split into two pools of nine for an eight-game round robin. The top three
teams from each pool advance to the Page Playoffs.
Participating Teams
The field includes 14 provincial/territorial champions, the defending champions (Team Canada),
and three pre-qualified teams based on CTRS rankings.
Team Canada: Brad Jacobs.
Pre-Qualified (CTRS): Matt Dunstone, Mike McEwen, and Brad Gushue.
Provincial Champions: Notable entries include Kevin Koe (Alberta), Kelly Knapp
(Saskatchewan), and Jayden King (Ontario), who becomes the first Black skip in Brier history.
Schedule & Tickets
Opening Draw: Draw 1 starts today, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET).
The Final: Sunday, March 8, at 6 p.m. ET.
Tickets: While many multi-pack passes are sold out, limited single-draw tickets are available
starting at $25, with the final starting at $90.
The winner will represent Canada at the 2026 LGT World Men’s Curling Championship in
Ogden City, Utah.
