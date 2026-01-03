CURLING𝙎𝙏𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙈𝙨**2026 Montana’s Brier LIVE FREE in St. John’s February, 27- March 08, 2026 Defending Champion: Team Brad Jacobs (Team Canada), who enters the event fresh off winning Olympic gold in Cortina.

The "Gushue Farewell": This tournament is widely expected to be the final Brier appearance for Canadian legend Brad Gushue, who is competing on his home ice in St. John's.

Format: 18 teams are split into two pools of nine for an eight-game round robin. The top three teams from each pool advance to the Page Playoffs.

Participating Teams

The field includes 14 provincial/territorial champions, the defending champions (Team Canada), and three pre-qualified teams based on CTRS rankings.

Team Canada: Brad Jacobs.

Pre-Qualified (CTRS): Matt Dunstone, Mike McEwen, and Brad Gushue.

Provincial Champions: Notable entries include Kevin Koe (Alberta), Kelly Knapp (Saskatchewan), and Jayden King (Ontario), who becomes the first Black skip in Brier history.

Schedule & Tickets

Opening Draw: Draw 1 starts today, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET).

The Final: Sunday, March 8, at 6 p.m. ET.

Tickets: While many multi-pack passes are sold out, limited single-draw tickets are available starting at $25, with the final starting at $90.

The winner will represent Canada at the 2026 LGT World Men’s Curling Championship in Ogden City, Utah.

