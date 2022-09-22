“There is no justice. There is no lifetime satisfaction. There is only satisfaction one year at a time.”

These were the words spoken by Kristi Ingold Killebrew after the evidentiary hearing held Tuesday to determine if Roland Mitchell Dampeer — the man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in April for the 2020 shooting death of Killebrew’s mother, Sherry Ingold — would one day be safe to release from a Federal Bureau of Prisons medical facility. The court determined that although Dampeer is currently unfit for release, hearings will be held annually to continue evaluating his condition.

The hearing was held in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Mississippi in Oxford. U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock presided.

During the hearing, Killebrew and her husband sat poised, awaiting the result. Dampeer was escorted in by two U.S. Marshals. He was wearing a blue jumpsuit, with his lower face obscured by a face mask. He received a pat on the back from his defense attorney, Scott Davis. Dampeer has the burden of providing proof that his release would not be a risk to persons or property.

Roland Mitchell Dampeer

In an April non-jury trial, Dampeer was found not guilty due to insanity at the time in the January 2020 shooting death of Ingold, a U.S. Postal Service worker. Ingold was killed while delivering mail in Hesterville.

In the Tuesday hearing, Dr. Kristin Lloyd, a forensic psychologist at the Federal Medical Center-Butner prison in North Carolina who has evaluated Dampeer since April, was called to the stand. Dampeer is being housed at the North Carolina facility.

Lloyd has been at her current position since 2011 and has conducted 450 court-ordered evaluations during that time. She explained that Dampeer was diagnosed with a schizoaffective disorder of bipolar type, which exhibits psychotic and mood symptoms. His psychotic symptoms include hallucinations, delusions, unpredictable behavior and an inability to articulate linear thoughts. His mood symptoms include depression and mania, with manias resulting in goal-directed risky behavior. According to Lloyd, Dampeer was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions at the time of Ingold’s death.

Lloyd stated that Dampeer had never been medicated for his condition prior. He was involuntarily medicated at FMC-Butner due to the risk he posed to staff and patients, who he threatened because he believed they were going to harm him, according to Lloyd. Lloyd said that Dampeer has been consenting to medication since June, which he receives orally and as injections. These include antipsychotic medications Haldol and Abilify. Lloyd explained that Dampeer is presently asymptomatic, but that the best predictor of future violence is violence. She pointed out that he is presently observed at all times to insure he is taking his medicine correctly, which would not be possible if he were released. She said he would need a structured community of support to monitor him in case he stopped his medication or it lost its effectiveness. She said Dampeer is currently unable to recognize his symptoms to know when to seek help. There is no legal mechanism to require him to take his medication if he were released. She went on to say that many people with mental illnesses stop taking their medication if they become asymptomatic and believe they are cured.

Aycock said that considering the report, Dampeer has not shown that his release would not be a risk to persons or property. Dampeer will return to FMC-Butner for further evaluation.

Although the Ingold family is glad about the decision, dealing with the ongoing hearings will be trying.

“I am very satisfied to know they refused to release him today,” said Killebrew. “For now. Since he’s not guilty, it could be any time. If the place he stays at thinks he’s fine, they’re going to keep doing this, until the judge says they can release him.”