Classie McKay is now the postmaster for Kosciusko.

She started her new role on Aug. 27 and is proud of the fact that she is “the first African American woman to be postmaster here,” she said.

McKay said that she enjoys all the duties her new position requires, but at all positions she has held with the postal service, talking with customers has been her favorite part. She wants them to have a good experience with the postal service.

Her employment with the postal service began 12 years ago when she became a clerk working in mail and packages. Other positions McKay has held throughout her postal career include officer in charge, supervisor and postmaster. The other post offices she worked at include Goodman, Camden, Madden, Durant, Pickens, Canton, Ridgeland, Sallis, Ethel and McCool. She learned something new from each office due to their differences in size and setup.

Although she has enjoyed working at each office, the Kosciusko post office is her favorite because, “My employees and I get along well, my customers love that I am now the postmaster, and because the community itself is good,” she said.

She has lived in Kosciusko two years.

Many days she works 10 or more hours. She doesn’t mind the long days in her current role because she said, “I love it all. There’s not one thing I love more than the others. I love it all equally.”

McKay is a 1997 graduate of West Tallahatchie High School, as well as a 2005 graduate of Coahoma Community College, where she studied mathematics and general education.

Anyone interested in a position with the postal service can attend a career fair at the Philadelphia post office, located at 1 Government St. Philadelphia, on Sept. 28.