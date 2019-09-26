News from the West Civic Club

The West Civic Club met on the September 18, starting their new year. Hostesses for this event were Maryann Stevens and Pat Ellis. Thank you ladies for the lovely refreshments and the beautiful decorations.

September birthday ladies are Inez Dickerson and Ruth Aldridge.

President Carol Black led the group in the prayer and Mitzi Aldridge led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The group welcomed new member Mary Cade.

Other new business was the discussion of the Holmes County Clean Up Day on the September 21, after which the Big Black River Festival reports were discussed.

This year, there were a total of 37 vendors coming from Greenwood, Kosciusko, Goodman, Lexington, Batesville, Holcomb, Vaiden, Durant and Winona. The musicians were Mike Patton of Sandhill and Marianne Burrell. Both provided beautiful music. Mike also performed the duties of emcee for the festival.

Holmes County Deputy Sheriff Montgomery was the security for the event and the group would like to thank him for a good day of support.

Guy’s Fish House of Vaiden was this year’s food vendor for the club.

Mary Elizabeth of Tylertown was this year’s winner of the Marathon gift card drawing. Organizers want to say thank you to the businesses that donated to the festival and to Carla Stringer for her work getting information out, Mr. Manual for displaying the train exhibit at the Casey Jones Building, Mayor Michael Fancier, Buddy Hathcock for helping the vendors set up and tear down, loading both in the morning and afternoon.

A very big thank you to each of the club members for the help and support to make this festival a good successful year.

The next meeting of the West Civic Club is October 16. If anyone is interested in joining the organization, you may get in touch with any current member for details.