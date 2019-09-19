News from West

Saturday, Sept. 14, saw the West Civic Club downtown and very busy, getting vendors in their spots and giving a helping hand where needed, all in preparation for the opening bell of the Big Black River Festival.

The Civic Club would like to thank Mike Patton of Sandhill, for entertaining the crowd and helping with all of the emcee work. Also a thank you goes to Marianne Burrell of Kosciusko for giving us a very relaxing time of violin music. Thank you also goes out to all the vendors from around this area, the delicious food prepared by Guy’s Fish House; Carla Stringer for her work and time putting all the information on our facebook page; Mary Jean and her crew for the cleanup afterwards; the banks and newspapers for their support; Mr. Manual, who monitored the Casey Jones Building; the Sheriff, who had a patrol on duty all day; Breezy 101 and Hoag 95.1 out of Winona; James Young, Holmes County supervisor, whose crew put up the big sign on the highway plus the tarp and banner in front of the Alexander Brock Building and last, but mostly definitely not least, the West Civic Club members without whom it would not have happened.

The winner of the $200 gift card, donated to the club by Dickerson Petroleum of Kosciusko, was Mary Elizabeth Stringer of Tylertown.

Wednesday, Sept 18. is the first meeting of this new year for the Civic Club. Anyone who is interested in becoming a member is always welcome and you may get in touch with any current member for further information.

Again I would like to say a great, big thank-you to all.

Well, it is clean-up time for the entire county on Sep. 21. Please join in helping beautify West at 8 a.m. on that day. A special shout out to Ed, Paula and Derek Barnes in the hard work they do weekly in keeping the town tidy and mowed, and also to Larry and Linda McGee who do an excellent job at the West Post Office in cutting, edging and blowing off sidewalks, parking lot and streets. A shout out also to the Aldridge guys, Andy and Taylor ,who keep the bank lot so nice, and of course, our own citizens who keep their yards and homes neat and beautiful. It takes a lot of hard work and time, and makes a huge difference when we each take pride in our town. Thanks to each of you.