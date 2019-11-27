Dollar General spring opening

After garnering necessary permits, Dollar General has broken ground on a new store to be located at 5584 Highway 12 West in Sallis, directly across the road from Horne’s Grocery.

According to company officials, the store will have a sales floor of approximately 7,200 square feet and employ between six and 10 people.

“At this time, a grand opening is slated for early spring 2020, but understand that construction progress may alter this date,” Angela Petkovic of Dollar General’s public relations office told The Star-Herald.

Addressing rumors that other stores may be slated to be built in the area, Petkovic said no additional locations are planned in Attala or Carroll counties at this time.